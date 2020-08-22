 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Runaldue, Susan Brackens
0 entries

Runaldue, Susan Brackens

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Susan Brackens Runaldue, age 75, of Wytheville, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lee Atkins Brackens; sister-in-law, Roberta Ballinger; and a nephew, Mark Andrew Bascope. She is survived by her husband, Bill Runaldue, Wytheville; her father, Herman W. Brackens; sisters, Linda Faye Brackens of Madison, Va., Jane Brackens of Daytona, Fla., and Carol Houchins of Max Meadows; brothers, Herman W. and Eileen Brackens, of Alexandria, Va., George Daniel "Danny" and Sarah Brackens, of Bland, and Dale and Gaynell Brackens of Wytheville; nephew-in-law, Geoffrey and Melissa Ballinger of Richmond; sister-in-law, Evelyn Runaldue. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Barnett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at Barnett Funeral Home. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Runaldue family.

Runaldue, Susan Brackens
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Runaldue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics