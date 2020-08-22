Runaldue, Susan Brackens

Susan Brackens Runaldue, age 75, of Wytheville, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lee Atkins Brackens; sister-in-law, Roberta Ballinger; and a nephew, Mark Andrew Bascope. She is survived by her husband, Bill Runaldue, Wytheville; her father, Herman W. Brackens; sisters, Linda Faye Brackens of Madison, Va., Jane Brackens of Daytona, Fla., and Carol Houchins of Max Meadows; brothers, Herman W. and Eileen Brackens, of Alexandria, Va., George Daniel "Danny" and Sarah Brackens, of Bland, and Dale and Gaynell Brackens of Wytheville; nephew-in-law, Geoffrey and Melissa Ballinger of Richmond; sister-in-law, Evelyn Runaldue. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Barnett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at Barnett Funeral Home. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Runaldue family.
