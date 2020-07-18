Audrey Gillespie Meadows, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Jonesborough, Tennessee. A long time resident of Rural Retreat, she was laid to rest in a private graveside service on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles "Mitch" Meadows and parents, Henry Gillespie and Cora Gillespie Neubauer. She is survived by her sister, Patsy Ponds of Live Oak, Florida, with whom she shared a special bond. In her long life she enjoyed a large extended family, lots of siblings; six children; 12 grandchildren; and many great and great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous friends. However, in the end her circle was very small. Audrey touched many lives in her time with us. Nothing made her happier than gifting those she loved with her hand made sock monkeys and cross stitch pictures. If you possess one of those items, cherish it just as Audrey cherished you. The family wishes to express gratitude to the wonderful staff at Four Oaks Health Care in Jonesborough, Tennessee, for their excellent service and compassion. We thank Lindsey Funeral Home for their empathy and the Rev. Roger Crigger for the loving graveside tribute. Also, much love and appreciation to her children, Pam Allen and Chuck Meadows, for their dedicated care till the very end. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
