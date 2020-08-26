Williams, Kate

April 21, 1939 - August 23, 2020 Kate O'Keeffe Gillespie Williams died peacefully at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on August 23, 2020. Born on April 21, 1939, in Tazewell, Virginia, she was the daughter of John Wharton Gillespie and Virginia Buston Gillespie. She is survived by her husband, George Warren Williams; their two children, Jennifer Ellen Williams of Crozet, Va., and Warren Gillespie Williams of Decatur, Ga.; her daughter-in-law, Kathryn Mary Curtis, and her granddaughter, Emily Virginia Williams, both of Decatur, Ga. She was preceded in death by both her parents. She had many cousins and friends, all of whom she was quite fond. Kate graduated from Tazewell High School in 1957 and attended American University for one year. She graduated from Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She also earned a master's degree in Library Science form the State University of New York in Albany, and worked as a librarian for several years. Kate enjoyed studying the scripture, especially as taught by William Wilder of the Christian Study Center. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville, Va., and attended Hope Presbyterian Church (a Trinity plant) in Crozet, Va. Kate lived with multiple sclerosis for 37 years and died from complications from that disease as well as other health conditions. She will be remembered for her determination, commitment to family & friends, as well as her religious discipline. Teague Funeral Home in Charlottesville, Va. and Perry & St. Claire in Tazewell, Va., will assist the family with final arrangements. Please see the Teague Funeral Home website for information about the memorial service. Kate will be buried in Tazewell, Virginia, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church (Hope Church in the memo), Hope Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 638, Crozet, VA 22932, the Center for Christian Study, 128 Chancellor St. Charlottesville, VA 22903, or to a charity of your choice. www.teaguefuneralhome.com
