Boone, Rose Ann
Boone, Rose Ann

March 1, 1946 - August 23, 2020 Rose Ann Boone, age 74, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Carrington Place in Wytheville. She was born on March 1, 1946, the daughter of the late Johnnie Virgil and Pearl Graham Boone. She was a retired secretary for the Pentagon. Rose is survived by her sister, Betty Jean Boone of Wytheville. Per her request there will be no services. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

