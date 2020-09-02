Boone, Rose Ann

March 1, 1946 - August 23, 2020 Rose Ann Boone, age 74, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Carrington Place in Wytheville. She was born on March 1, 1946, the daughter of the late Johnnie Virgil and Pearl Graham Boone. She was a retired secretary for the Pentagon. Rose is survived by her sister, Betty Jean Boone of Wytheville. Per her request there will be no services. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.