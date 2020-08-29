 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McAllister, William K.
0 entries

McAllister, William K.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

William K. McAllister October 1, 1949 - August 25, 2020 MARION, Va. William K. McAllister, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. Mr. McAllister was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Lillian Lawson McAllister and John McAllister and was preceded in death by his grandson, Cash Allen Griffey and his brother, Johnny McAllister. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and enjoyed racing with his grandson. Survivors include his special friend and former wife, Brownie McAllister; children, Susie Garrett and Sherry Williams of Vinton, Va., Andrea Griffey and husband, Thomas Jr., of Crockett, Va., and Candace Viars and husband, Timothy, of Max Meadows; sisters, Connie Jean Hayden and husband, Jimmy, and Loueva Ann Hayden and husband, William; grandchildren, Shannon Griffey, Gabrielle Viars, Bradley Griffey, Abigail Viars, Madison Viars, and Skyler Williams; great-grandchild, Braydon Higgens; and several nieces and nephews. All services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the McAllister family. Bradley's Funeral Home

+2 
McAllister, William K.
+2 
McAllister, William K.
+2 
McAllister, William K.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics