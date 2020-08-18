Widener, Olivia J.

You have permission to edit this article.
Olivia J. Widener February 12, 1939 - August 16, 2020 MARION, Va. Olivia J. Widener, age 89, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, with her family by her side. She lent her ear and guidance to many through out her years and truly will be missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Widener. Survivors include her children, Rick Widener, Eric Widener and wife, Susan, who was a friend and caregiver, Janet Wright and husband, Dickie, and Marian Widener; one very special granddaughter, Tosha Bowman and husband, Jeremy; two great grandsons, Matthew and Landon, who where the apple of her eye; and special friend Ryan Moore. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Widener family. Bradley's Funeral Home

