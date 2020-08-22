Fowlkes Jr., Robert E.

February 15, 1950 - August 16, 2020 Robert E. Fowlkes Jr., age 70, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Robert graduated from George Wythe High School and Wytheville Community College and attended East Tennessee State University. He returned to Wytheville married his high school sweetheart and went into the machine shop business with his father, Robert Fowlkes Sr. at Fowlkes Machine Company. Rob was born on February 15, 1950, to the late Robert Eugene Sr. and Doris Mabe Fowlkes. He was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Fowlkes Pope. Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Vicky Davidson Fowlkes; daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Robin and Jared Edmonds all of Wytheville; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Jason and Kellye Fowlkes of Knoxville; grandchildren, Silas Avery Edmonds, Ady Rae Edmonds, and Logan Alexander Fowlkes; nephew, Dr. Sam and Dr Beth Pope; and great niece and nephew, AnnaMaria and Ben. Robert worked with his father until 1984 at which time he took over the family business and purchased another shop and consolidated everything to form his existing industry, Williams Manufacturing. Robert served and was active on numerous advisory boards and committees to promote industry in Wythe County. He will be remembered for his love of family, Alabama football and Bubba golf outings. Due to Covid-19 a private service was held on Friday, August 21, 2020. The service was officiated by The Reverend Lon Tobin. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses of Kindred Hospice and our dear friends at St. Paul Methodist, Robert's sitters, Judy Burkett, Lee Armstrong, Scott Langendorfer and Brenda Bise. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church Street, Wytheville, VA 24382 or the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.
