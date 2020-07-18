Bill Caldwell, 82, of Thebes, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was born on November 28, 1937, in Olive Branch to William Caldwell and Zelma (Browning) Caldwell. He married Vivian Bland on December 17, 1960, and she predeceased him on November 21, 2000. Bill began his career in the United States Navy in 1955, and moved through the ranks as a flight engineer. He also served in the Reserves and the National Guard. Bill retired from the Corps of Engineers at the Olmsted Locks and Dam. He also owned and operated Caldwell signs from 1984 until the present. Bill was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of Caledonia Lodge 47 AF & AM, and a past worthy patron of the Eastern Star. He was a proud member of the Egypt Mills Tractor Club, and was a past president of the Thebes Historical Society He could be found every morning at the Kozy Korner. Bill is survived by his children, Zac (Mary Jane) Caldwell of Cape Girardeau, and Tara Caldwell of Thebes; two grandchildren, Krystal Caldwell of Greenville, Texas, and Austin (Morgan) Caldwell of Bloomington, Illinois; one great grandchild, Vivian Caldwell; his sister, Betty Walden; two nephews, Ronald (Ramona) Isom of Thebes, and John (Kerry) Isom of Huntsville, Alabama; many cousins, and other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents and wife. Visitation was held Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Crain Funeral Home in Tamms, followed by Masonic Rites at 3 p.m. by Caledonia Lodge 47, and Military Honors by area Veterans and the United States Navy. Interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thebes, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Thebes Historical Society. Crain Funeral Home in Tamms is in charge of arrangement. To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.
