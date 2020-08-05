Surber, Ellen Jackson

Ellen Jackson Surber passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, in St. Louis, Mo. with her daughter, Lisa by her side. Ellen was born in Wytheville, Va. on November 3, 1931 and was a long-term resident of Saltville, Va. and a member of the First Church of God in Allison Gap as well as Madam Russell Methodist Church. She had moved to St. Louis in the last decade to be near her daughter and she was a member of the Parkway United Church of Christ. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Surber Davidson (spouse D.J. Meyer and daughter Lydia), Larry Surber (son Andrew (Andy) J. Surber), and Karen Surber Anderson (spouse Bob Tilton and daughter Liana). In addition to her two granddaughters, Lydia and Liana; and her grandson, Andy; she has a great- grandson, Andrew; her nieces, Winkie, Susie, Peggy, and Drema; and many extended family and friends. She was the widow of James E. Surber who passed away in 2001. Ellen was a beautiful, quiet and gentle person with a good sense of humor who liked traveling to visit her kids and grandkids and she enjoyed music from Sinatra to Prince as well as singing in the church choir with her lovely alto voice. She especially enjoyed Christmas holidays when all the kids, grandkids, and family returned to Saltville to celebrate with a Christmas Eve dinner. In later years, she was especially grateful for her caregivers in Saltville, Magalene Allison and Peggy Hogston, and in St. Louis the many wonderful caregivers at Delmar Gardens and her daughter, Lisa. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Ellen's life will be held at a later time at Henderson's Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. when things are safe. Those wishing to remember Ellen might consider a donation in her honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
