RURAL RETREAT, Va. Kenith Gregory Peeples Sr., age 65, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the New River Valley Medical Center. He was born in Marion, Va., to the late Clarence Hoover Peeples and Edna Mae Hall Peeples. He was a business owner for several years and an avid race fan and golfer. He started racing at Wythe Raceway in the 1970's and won several championships. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Mary Peeples; children, Amy Wilson and husband, Charlie, of Mt. Airy, N.C., and Kenny Peeples Jr. and wife, Jennifer, of Rural Retreat, Va.; brothers and sisters, John Peeples and wife, Lisa, of Wytheville, Va., Sherry Peeples of Wytheville, Va., David Peeples and wife, Tracie, of Rural Retreat, Va., Pam Frye and husband, Gary, of Jonesbourgh, Tenn., Brian Peeples and wife, Anita, of Rural Retreat, Va., and Diane Reynolds and husband, Bud, of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Devan Wilson and wife, Kelli, Caleb Wilson, and Taylor Peeples; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Freedom Tabernacle Ministries Building Fund to assist with the children's home and senior's facility, 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane, Atkins, VA 24311. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Peeples family.
