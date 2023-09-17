Newly remodeled home with custom kitchen and new high-end appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in pantry. The 1st floor has a full bath and master bedroom with custom walk-in closet. Laundry has a new washer and dryer. Library has custom, oak bookcases and molding, refinished hardwood oak floors, custom drapes and blinds, 10ft. ceilings with lots of custom molding. Beautiful front porch with beautiful stone work. Screened in back porch. 3 bedrooms upstairs and another full bath. Large closets and hardwood floors. New windows, new roof, new plumbing and upgraded electrical. Partial basement, 2 car garage with a loft, new landscaping and custom privacy fence. Back yard is fenced in.