Fixer-upper opportunity! Farm house with incredible views on 0.52 acres! First floor consists of living room, large eat-in kitchen, full bathroom, and a possible mud room or additional office space. Second floor consists of 2 bedrooms with carpet flooring and beautiful mountain views! This home features loads of opportunity to create a unique living space nestled in the mountains!
3 Bedroom Home in Saltville - $64,990
