If you're looking for thousands of acres to enjoy but only the maintenance of a half acre.. look no further! This cozy cabin joining the National Forest offers all the land and adventure one could dream of, all while only having to truly keep up with 0.5 acres. The wildlife and hunting opportunities are endless! The cabin offers one level living, and the perfect size for a beginner or someone wanting to downsize. Or make this cute little property an airbnb, and have an income producing property. Again, the sky is the limit with this one! Priced to sell, this won't last long. Call your agent!