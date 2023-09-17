Welcome Home to Maple Hill Farm. Nestled upon 240 acres, this breathtaking estate feat. abundant acreage, unparalleled views & unlimited possibilities! Listing includes fully restored 1900s luxury Farmhouse, 22,000sqft+ Barn w/ warehouse space & offices, two 3BR/2BA Doublewides, corrals, pens & Pavillon. Main home has been tastefully decorated - true definition of rustic elegance with historic touches left throughout! Home has 4BR/4BA + bonus room & additional room for office/BR. Other features include oversized kitchen w/ large island, custom cabinetry, solid surface countertops, private office area, double staircases, central vac, heated floors, crown moulding throughout, 2 water tanks & 500 gallon propane tank. Property has been split into many fenced pastures for easy grazing/ or lease. Hay bales galore! Cattle guard, 30x70 machine shed, 4 ponds, creek & so much more! Gorgeous white vinyl fencing encompasses majority of the property making this estate absolutely breathtaking!