This house has been totally gutted except lights have been installed in each room so you can see your way around. Whether you are looking for a house to flip, fix up and rent, or enjoy yourself, this one is ready for the work to begin. It is one level with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen and living. Stairs go down from kitchen to a full basement that could also be finished. Regardless of how wet the ground is, the basement appears to be bone-dry. There are two very nice outbuildings, one on each side of the home. One has electric wires ran but nothing hooked up. It is a very nice one acre lot, rural, less than 10 minutes to I-81, and very close to the Jefferson National Forest. There is a septic and well. This one is being sold as is with no repairs. You are welcome to inspect but water cannot be turned on due to there are no fixtures. It would probably make a great vacation rental too. Many possibilities, just waiting for someone to do a total renovation.