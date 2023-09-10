Unsurpassed craftsmanship & materials combine to create stunning living spaces within this pristine home. The original 1925 Mediterranean Spanish style home underwent a complete modification to bring about a French flair style in 2007. The gourmet kitchen showcases chef's grade Sub Zero and Wolf high end appliances, custom designer cabinetry and an oversized island. British luxe details & designed combined with elegant finishes to make this kitchen one that you will not want to leave. The master retreat is another highlight of this home, the spacious great room features a fireplace, sitting area and entertainment center. The master bath is impressive, complete with a tranquil soaking jet tub, separate spa shower and lavatory and dual vanities & 2 walk-in closets. Three guest bedrooms all with ensuite baths occupy the main level. The upper level & lower level offer many more luxuries. This true one-of-a-kind home sets your spirits high and shouldn't be missed!