Whether you are searching for a solid investment opportunity, want your vacation rental guests to pay for your second home, or are looking for a quiet place in the country with a big yard and forested acreage call your own, don't overlook this unique opportunity; an established AirBnB vacation rental less than 450 feet from Hungry Mother State Park land! Gross rental income in 2022 was $24,700. Recently renovated, the two-story, 3 bedroom/1 bath house is situated on a spacious lawn overlooking two small streams that flow into Hungry Mother Lake just down the road. The rest of the approx. 21.6 acre property is covered by mature forest, with a trail leading by idyllic, shady spots along the stream; ideal for picnicking, camping, or just soaking in the solitude and sounds of the forest. The property also incudes two tidy outbuildings, one of which is carpeted and partially finished, with the potential to provide additional sleeping quarters for guests.