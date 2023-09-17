This 2 story farmhouse situated on 4.80 acres is your dream come true. Just freshened up with new paint throughout the house, newer bathroom tile, 2 newer heat pumps, new free standing gas logs, new light fixtures and fans, and new roof. This home and property is meticulously cared for and includes 7 buildings (all with electricity), mature landscaping. This home welcomes you with character and comfort inside and out with 4 bedrooms with master on the main floor with new walk in closet addition, 2 large bathrooms, country kitchen that includes all appliances, LOTS of storage, large family room, office/reading room, great basement/workout area, and 3, yes 3, porches to enjoy your own personal paradise. This is a very special home and property that is move in ready and waiting for a family to enjoy all it has to offer.