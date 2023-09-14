One block off Main Street...Spacious 6 BR, 2.5 BR house previously used as the AGAPE HOUSE by the church. Needs TLC. Has active roof leaks. In-town location & just one block from Main Street and downtown amenities. Zoned Residential. Natural gas furnace, no air. Large kitchen with island, dining room, separate laundry room, office space/computer rooms on each level. Still has the second staircase that leads to 2 rooms being used as storage. 13 rooms on main level and 6 rooms on second level. Lots of living area and potential! Being sold as is.