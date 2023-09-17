Beautiful Tudor style home in the heart of the historic district of Wytheville. Painstakingly renovated and turn key ready. Full half acre lot w/ fully fenced in backyard. Four bedrooms w/ an additional non-conforming bedroom on 2nd floor. NEW HVAC, NEW upstairs bathroom, NEW fence, NEW kitchen, updated electrical, all fresh paint and too many new upgrades & renovations to list! Professionally landscaped w/ fruit trees. There are 3 plum & 4 peach trees on the property. Walking distance to downtown, less than 5 minutes to I-81, convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants, & located on one of the most sought after streets in all of Wythe County! Owner agent.