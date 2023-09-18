This unique property in the heart of Rural Retreat is now available. This is truly a ONE OF A KIND built on the style of a Barndominium. With close to 4000 sq foot of space you have plenty of room in the garage for the autos or use the space just for entertainment.. Inside you have 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen and living room. Adjacent to the living area is an inside pool area the opens up to the outside deck. Outside you have 1600 feet of vinyl fencing, professional landscaping, 2 RV hookups and a great view. If you are a unique buyer looking for a unique home, call me today!