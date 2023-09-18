REMAX Landmark Real Estate is pleased to present this New construction, Modern Farmhouse situated in the town of Wytheville. The sellers have spared no expense on quality and valuable finishes inside and out. Stepping inside you're met with a beautiful open concept living area boasting rich hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling for a light and airy experience that flows right into a Chefs dream kitchen, complete with all the trimmings. The sizable master suite has a massive closet and bathroom with gorgeous tile shower that pictures simply cannot do justice. Sip coffee or host events on the vaulted, covered back porch and backyard area. With valuable features including one level living, designated laundry room and garage side entrance/mud room, and a two car garage complete with smart car hookup, the builders have truly thought of it all. Factoring in the additional two bedrooms and full bath, this home will work for families of all ages and sizes.