Back on the Market due to no fault by the seller...Very well maintained 3 BR, 2 BA with 2 additions for home office, storage or additional bedrooms. Gas logs fireplaces are back-up heat sources for the heat pump. Kitchen with lots a cabinet storage space. Primary suite has new flooring and new double vanity. Hall bath has new vanity. Lovely covered front porch offers space for relaxing and outdoor dining. Spacious detached 2 car garage with flue for woodstove heat. Great lot with privacy hedge. Fenced yard for pets. Metal underpinning. Great, private back yard. Super second home in the mountains.