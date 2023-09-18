Welcoming 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home in Pinehill Park, with a detached garage. Cozy living room with fireplace/gas logs, nice size kitchen for family gatherings, front porch to relax and back patio for cookouts. The home also features a basement that can be finished into additional living space, a perfect man cave area, complete with 2 heating sources, a wood stove and a gas wall heater.Newer vinyl windows-except for BR 2. Family states that hardwood is under the carpet/vinyl on main part of home.The master bedroom and bath were added later. To the back of the home is the little red barn storage shed for all the extras. Plenty of room back here for the children to play or for a garden spot.