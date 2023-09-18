Bordering the Jefferson National Forest and tucked in a wooded setting this 9.4 acre property includes a 4 BR, 2 BA home, a 1 BR, 1 BA guest house with hot tub and carport, a detached garage, and workshop with electricity. A brand new heat pump and thermostats were installed in the main house on 8/28/23!! The upper floor of the main house has an open living/dining area, a galley kitchen with pull out shelving, primary bedroom, bath and an office currently being used as an additional bedroom. In the lower level there are 3 more bedrooms (one is used as a storage room) , full bath & laundry room with additional closet space, a family room that has a woodstove and propane fireplace, and a wood storage room. The guest house would make a perfect in-law apartment, or private space for the occasional visitor. If you're an animal lover, the property is already set up with a chicken coop, & goat pen. Make an appointment to see all that this property has to offer. Located just 8 miles from I-77!