Own your own piece of history! This colonial 4 LARGE bedroom 2 bath home built in the 1900s has 2 new heat pumps, new electric, 10 year roof coat, new windows, new carpet & fresh paint. It's just waiting for you to decorate it the way you have always dreamed! Some of the original hardwood still in the home! Including 1 acre of flat land perfect for a garden in the back right next to multiple chestnut trees. A garage and a gardening shed also convey! This will not last long. Give me a call or text today to view!