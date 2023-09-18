Welcome to this charming single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in historic Wytheville. This 1,725 sq. ft. ranch offers a comfortable layout. The living space welcomes you with two fireplaces, adding warmth and coziness to your daily life. A highly efficient heat pump keeps the house comfortable year-round. Located in the heart of Wytheville, you'll have easy access to historic downtown, where you can enjoy leisurely strolls through charming streets filled with antique stores, scenic parks, and local restaurants. Whether you're looking to create lasting memories or find a home that suits your lifestyle, this Wytheville property offers comfort, warmth, and enduring style. Welcome home!