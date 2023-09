Finally! An updated and upgraded 3 bedroom house priced under 200k that will qualify for all loan types! This 3bd/1.5ba home has all new windows, siding, cabinets, backsplash, pex plumbing, all new electrical including panel box and beautiful hardwood floors that have been kept in excellent shape. This home offers potential one level living with a laundry hookup in the third bedroom and a full basement ready to finish with a half bath plumbed in and fireplace already in place.