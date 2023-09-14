A stunning home in the Country Club is coming available to rent soon! This rare opportunity comes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a nice kitchen, a living room and a den, casual or formal dining rooms, and an attached one car garage. You can see the mountains through the living room windows or off the back deck that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The home is situated on a corner lot with a paved circular driveway, and there is an outbuilding for storage. This is a great deal so don't wait to call!
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $1,400
