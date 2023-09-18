Owners Relocating!!! This home is much loved! From the beautiful level lot to the inviting front porch, this modular is a dream! Skylights and lots of windows allow so much light into this spacious one floor home. A private master bedroom suite has a very spacious en suite! The living room, dining room area has a great flow for entertaining. The kitchen and breakfast nook look out onto an immaculately groomed back yard. The family room is tucked away into the coziest area of the home.........complete with brick fireplace. Side entry into the upgraded laundry room is super convenient. Two bedrooms and a bath are located on the opposite side of home. The private deck is perfect for evenings and weekend relaxation. Great storage building on the property to house tools, mowers, and gardening tools. Convenient to schools, churches, restaurants, shopping, and hospitals, but country views!
3 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $179,500
