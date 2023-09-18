Are you looking for a cozy 1 1/2 level home in an established neighborhood in Wythe County? Look no further!!! This beautiful Ashley Oaks 3 bedroom 2 bath has a large living room with gas log fireplace, spacious kitchen, laundry room with tile, new paint and wood and carpet flooring throughout this home. You will view an additional garage in the basement ready to store all of your dream tinker toys and new projects also two additional extra rooms. Outside you will find an attached 1 car garage leading to an open back patio perfect for family gatherings, and beautiful landscaping, mature trees and paved driveway. Purchaser to verify internet availability Call listing agent to view today!!!!!