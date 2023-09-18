Explore this brand-new construction - a single-level home featuring three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a spacious 1,370 square feet of living space. Enjoy a host of desirable amenities, including elegant granite countertops, beautiful hardwood floors, an open floor plan that flows seamlessly, attractive tiled floors, and convenient walk-in closets. Revel in the breathtaking mountain views that surround this property. Don't wait – contact us today and prepare to step into your hassle-free, maintenance-free dream home!