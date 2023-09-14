If you have been looking for a fixer-upper or a major remodeling project, this is a perfect opportunity for you. With the gutting work already complete, you can start your remodel on day one, without the hassle, expense, and mess of demolition. The neighboring house at 516 Virginia Ave. was recently demolished through the Town of Marion's Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, and Delapidated program, so this is a much better location than it was just months ago. That neighboring lot is also currently for sale (see MLS No. 86969), presenting some unique investment possibilities with both properties.