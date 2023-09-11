Spacious home with views of mountains-- 5 bedrooms and lots of storage --two gas fireplaces-- large deck for entertaining with canopy. Generac generator part of main floor. Two instant hot water heaters.
contributed
5 Bedroom Home in BLUEFIELD - $595,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Browse Wytheville homes over 4,000 square feet in size.
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Wytheville market.
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Wytheville market.
Browse Wytheville homes over 4,000 square feet in size.