WELCOME TO PARADISE YA'LL!! You just stumbled upon your own slice of HEAVEN!! 16 acres of privacy!!! Say hello to Powder Mill Road where wildlife is plenty and tons of privacy is a given. If you love riding horses simply walk out your back door to the National Forest with TRAILS! Love to hunt? No problem there either. This property has it all. Its peaceful, quiet, full of wildlife. This four bedroom casa has about anything you could possibly be looking for. A nice kitchen for gatherings thats perfect for entertaining, plenty of room and a fenced in yard for your furry friends! I am telling you when you walk in the door of the house it screams country living with all its feels and character. The home has a inground pool that has been temp converted into a garden but can easily be put back to splashing with a little work and it even has a poolhouse too. So many things to list that will make you fall in love with this home. Come check see for yourself!! Call for your showing!