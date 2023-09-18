What wonderful mountain views comes with this spacious home that can be enjoyed from the composite & vinyl decking that spans across the back length of the house. This brick home features 4 BR, 2.5 BA and more than spacious family/gathering areas. Recent updates includes whole house interior paint, composite/vinyl deck & handrailing in 2022, metal roof in 2012, EHP in 2011. Family room comes with Fisher Papa Bear wood stove as back-up heat. Kitchen appliances convey - Range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher w/French doors leading to patio. Laundry room has laundry sink, washer & dryer in place, cabinet storage & 1/2 bath. Two sets of sliding doors from 2 of the bedrooms allow lots of natural light to shine in. Lot has concrete pad for storage building. Room for gardening if desired. Close to Golf Course & all Town amenities. Sold as is. Breaker box and electrical updates 9/23.