This 1999 Fleetwood manufactured home offers just under 1700 sq ft situated on a nice .037 acre lot. The home has some remodeling that has been started but several things that need to be completed. The range/oven does not convey. Located on the property is a sewer hookup for an RV. The home is conveniently located approximately 3 miles from the town of Wytheville.
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $65,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautiful Tudor style home in the heart of the historic district of Wytheville. Painstakingly renovated and turn key ready. Full half acre lot…
REMAX Landmark Real Estate is pleased to present this New construction, Modern Farmhouse situated in the town of Wytheville. The sellers have …
This custom built tri level home is built in a prestigious desirable community. Your Dream Home Awaits: custom built kitchen-breakfast combina…
Welcome to a timeless retreat. This exquisite log cabin, lovingly constructed in 1880, stands as a testament to both history and craftsmanship…
THIS BEAUTY HAS TRULY STOOD THE TEST OF TIME AND IT SHOWS! THIS WELL MAINTAINED 1880 HOME HAS KEPT WITH ITS ORIGINAL CHARACTER & CHARM. IT…