ATTENTION INVESTORS THAT ARE LOOKING FOR POTENTIAL RENTAL PROPERTY OR SOMETHING TO USE AS AN AIRBNB! THIS 2 BR COTTAGE STYLE HOME IS CENTRALLY LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF TAZEWELL! IT'S JUST A COUPLE OF MINUTES FROM SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, YMCA, HOSPITAL, ETC! IT HAS SOME ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, EAT IN KITCHEN, METAL ROOF, NICE COVERED FRONT PORCH AND SOME MOUNTAIN VIEWS! CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT NOW!