Opinion: VHCC move to cover students' tuition, fees is the right thing to do

Tennessee students already have similar benefits in place permanently for attendance at many schools in that state. Tennessee provides free community college and technical school tuition at state schools under the TN Promise and the Tennessee Reconnect programs. Virginia does not offer statewide programs offering across-the-board free tuition.

The TN Promise program gives eligible students two years of free tuition to any of Tennessee’s community colleges or colleges of applied technology, as well as to some four-year universities. There are no income or GPA requirements to enroll, but students must take a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester.

Separately, Tennessee Reconnect is aimed at adults wishing to return to school, and to be eligible, they must not already have an associate or bachelor’s degree. An applicant must have been a Tennessee resident for at least a year to be eligible.

In Virginia, each college decides how it will spend its federal COVID relief funds, the newspaper story noted.

“For Virginia Highlands, we have a very high percentage of students that receive financial aid; a significant portion of them have a tuition gap at the end,” Hutchison said. “We see this as an opportunity to close that gap and cover that tuition and fees bill for our students.”