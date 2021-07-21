OPINION: American Rescue Plan projects have to be executed with care

When President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan (ARP) into law in mid-March, he admitted the bill’s passage was not the real test of its efficacy. How well the legislation is implemented would determine how well it is received — and remembered — by the public.

One of Biden’s key audiences was state and local governments. The commonwealth and its localities of all shapes and sizes — towns, cities and counties — are starting to receive and decide how to use aid from a key ARP segment. The $360 billion Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSLFRF) is designed to help communities navigate continuing effects of the pandemic.

No matter what kind of issue needs to be addressed, American Rescue Plan projects have to be executed with care. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) — a group of 20,000-plus public finance officials in the U.S. and Canada — lays out some best practices for to how make positive change with CSLFRF dollars, not regrettable mistakes.