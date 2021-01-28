JUST SAYIN': Missing the middle

“Beginnings are usually scary, and endings are sad, but it’s what in the middle that counts. So when you find yourself at the beginning, just give hope a chance to float up, and it will.” A quick Google gives credit for this quote to Steven Rogers, who apparently penned the screenplay to the movie “Hope Floats.”
My friend Amy sent me something this week from her devotional, and it’s so funny because my mind was already in the place she was coming from. The gist of the devotion was fairly similar to the notion in the aforementioned quote. Let’s discuss.
I had something similar to the same thought as the quote when I was out with a friend. The table nearest to us had a few adults and a little boy, a toddler, who looked to be about a year old. From time to time he would make his little, whiney, baby noises. My friend and I couldn’t wipe the grins off our faces from watching the little fella! He was adorable! But as the parents would trade him off from lap to lap as they tried to eat, neither of them was smiling. It’s a chore for them right now. I get it! They have barely dipped their toes into the water of the scary beginning of parenthood. Buckle up and hang on. It’s a challenging ride!
That makes it sound like I’m some old sage, some expert in the field. Ha! Hardly. My friend Tracie used to say that children are an experiment. Truer words were never spoken. Every one of us, when we become a parent for the first time, is a total newbie, a novice. Some folks have had experience with younger siblings or similar scenarios. I learned how to change a diaper on my nephews and niece, just in time to master the art on my own babies. There is nothing like the baptism by fire that your first child is. I will never forget the surreal, crazy feeling of looking down at my firstborn in my arms and trying to wrap my mind around the reality of it. I had had nine months to get used to the notion, obviously, but there he was. And I was a mother! There was no one to hand him off to when he cried, nor no one to handle decisions except me and his dad. The buck stops here! I was terrified. That beginning was indeed, scary.
Love him as I do now, he was also not the happiest or easiest kid either. In retrospect, I cannot say whether it was his natural temperament or my lack of experience, but the next two babies were a breeze compared to him. Night after night, he would cry and stay up until the wee hours. It wasn’t all my green ignorance. Sometimes he cried that way on others, too. And forget going out in public to sit down to eat or something like those folks we observed in the restaurant Saturday. I remember one screaming fit he threw when my Aunt Joyce and Uncle Don had come in to visit. I spent the duration of the meal pacing the sidewalk outside the Shoney’s because he would not shut up!! “Shut up” is an ugly phrase, but when you’re stuck in the stressful “middle,” it is hard not to think or feel ugliness.
The middle is hard and usually the longest part, but just like a sandwich, that’s where the meat is. That’s the most important part, the part that defines. What’s between the bread is the difference in egg salad or a juicy cheeseburger or even a Philly cheesesteak. I’ve had a hankering lately. But I digress. The middle…
They say the middle matters the most. That couple in the restaurant were not, seemingly, in awe of their sweet baby. They were not doting on him in any obvious way. They were doing what they no doubt do every day, help each other eat while tending to him. It was neither the first time nor the last. It was just another day in their middle. They probably won’t remember it, and the baby certainly won’t at that young age. But it’s the summation of those mundane middles that will constitute that kid’s entire childhood. His parents are witness to and major players in the part, but how can they realize the magnitude while it’s happening constantly around them? The sweet, sweet middle is impossible to appreciate when you’re in it. You’re entirely wrapped up tightly in the trappings of everyday. Sometimes fatigue and stress cloud you into a tunnel vision of responsibility that keeps you from looking around.
You don’t realize the middle until you are at the end. The end is, like they say, usually sad. Bittersweet. My boys are still young enough to need a Mommy, I think. We never don’t need our mother. But they’re mostly grown. The oldest is away at college, and the other two are driving and working. They help me as much as I help them these days. I know one day soon, sooner than I would prefer, some girl will take my place as the most important female in their lives. That is as it should be. But as I slide down the end of my middle, I want to look back and slow it all down. I want the middle to stretch out a bit more. I want a little toddler on one knee while I try to feed him and myself both, as I bounce and try to distract from dissatisfaction. Shhh, don't make a scene. Do you need to go to the bathroom? We’re almost there! Those thousands of times…that I can barely picture because none in particular was significant. But they were piled up together, these times, and made a life.
My boys have their own lives now. They are into their own scary beginnings as they finish school and launch careers and make plans, while I’m over here cheering them on …and beginning my own end, at least in this role. And the beginning of this end, like all beginnings, is scary, and the end is sad. I can’t wait for the new beginnings of grandchildren! My lap has been empty and lonely too long.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.