JUST SAYIN': Missing the middle

You don’t realize the middle until you are at the end. The end is, like they say, usually sad. Bittersweet. My boys are still young enough to need a Mommy, I think. We never don’t need our mother. But they’re mostly grown. The oldest is away at college, and the other two are driving and working. They help me as much as I help them these days. I know one day soon, sooner than I would prefer, some girl will take my place as the most important female in their lives. That is as it should be. But as I slide down the end of my middle, I want to look back and slow it all down. I want the middle to stretch out a bit more. I want a little toddler on one knee while I try to feed him and myself both, as I bounce and try to distract from dissatisfaction. Shhh, don't make a scene. Do you need to go to the bathroom? We’re almost there! Those thousands of times…that I can barely picture because none in particular was significant. But they were piled up together, these times, and made a life.