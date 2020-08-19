BREATHING ROOM: When you're going on a bear hunt

Enthusiastically, the camp director stood before children and counselors alike. She would lead a line, and everyone would repeat after her. First, a rhythm: two claps on our thighs followed by two claps of our hands. She began to chant.
We’re going on a bear hunt.
We’re going to catch a big one.
What a beautiful day!
We’re not scared.
Suddenly, she stopped, changing the tone and rhythm.
Oh-oh, grass! Long, wavy grass!
We can’t go over it. We can’t go under it.
We’ve got to go through it!
Swishy-swashy! Swishy-swashy! Swishy-swashy!
New campers quickly caught on. The main lines repeated. With each “oh-oh” came a new challenge and sound: A river, mud, snowstorm, a deep forest and, at last, a cave.
Oh-oh, a cave!
A narrow, gloomy cave.
We can’t go over it. We can’t go under it. We’ve got to go through it!
Tiptoe! Tiptoe! Tiptoe!
WHAT’S THAT? (Dramatically)
One shiny, wet nose! (Cautiously)
Two big furry ears! (Fearfully)
Two big goggly eyes!
IT’S A BEAR!
Immediately, the course of the song reverses, and all of the campers and counselors kick into high gear as they rush through the actions and the motions with a raging bear just behind them. They arrive home, slam and bolt the door, race up the stairs, climb into bed and pull up the covers!
The 1989 chant-song and storybook are by Michael Rosen. The last line declares, “We are not doing that again.”
“We’ve gotta go through it.” The only way to cross a hurdle, danger or barrier is to go over, under, around or through it. I’ve found myself chanting the bear hunt repeatedly since February. In January, my husband watched what was happening on the other side of the earth and realized that it was coming here. He began to prepare. It was not a matter of if but when.
The only way through something terrible is through it. Grief. Loss. Suffering. Shame. Pain. Oppression. Disaster. War. Through it.
The prophet Deborah sang in the fifth chapter of Judges. Her song was of bravery in the face of adverse circumstances. Her song was of the boldness and faithfulness of God/Yahweh. Deborah’s song became a public hymn of praise and courage. In verse 21b, she sang, “O my soul, march on in strength!”
The only way to make a journey of adversity is to go through it. With courage, with diligence, with resiliency and even with the playfulness of children. Perchance, each day, we end with our heads buried under the covers. But on the morrow, up we climb and march on with strength.
Because we’ve gotta go through it.
Longing to breathe deeply and to walk with others as they seek to meet their longings, C.A. Rollins writes and invites you to reflect with her at carollinswrites@gmail.com.
