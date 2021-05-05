Breathing Room: What can we find in self-exile?

Before an uncommon reader of mine declares blasphemy, Simeon’s point is not that he is the Maker of Heaven and Earth. No references to Genie of the Lamp here. (“Phenomenal Cosmic Powers, Itty Bitty Living Space.”) Rather, he communicates that he is intimately aware that he is both of the earth — human, crafted from dust — and infused with God. He is expression of both at once.

This is familiar, yet, revelational. It is an unveiling of that which mystics have always known. Gentle Reader, it is that which those most grounded in the earth and its cycles also know in their bones, brains and souls.

So then, to own such a truth and to speak of it to others either draws others or distances them. Evidently, someone saw in Simeon the Younger great truth, for his writings survive to this day. He was an ascetic, living in isolation and without much in terms of material comforts. Rather, his comforts appear to have been in connection with God.

Which in turn leads me here. “To be ourselves causes us to be exiled by many others, and yet to comply with what others want causes us to be exiled from ourselves” (Clarissa Pinkola Estes, “Women Who Run with the Wolves,” 1992).