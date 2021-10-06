OPINION: Budget prudence and restraint

As the November state elections approach, it’s vital to be clear about the Virginia state budget and what it requires to stay on an even fiscal keel.
Virginia gained valuable insights over generations. But, given the pace of change, as exhibited in the rapid turnover of lawmakers in the General Assembly, a reminder is due.
Go back to 1981, for instance, and you find a new young governor — Charles S. Robb — taking office in the midst of a national economic recession. Robb ran for chief executive as a fiscal conservative and resolved to make good on it.
After all, Robb had restored public confidence in the Democratic Party partly on the basis of fiscal restraint, and his tight-fisted management of state government helped elect fellow Democrat Gerald Baliles.
While Baliles was more inclined to raise money and spend — largely to fulfill Virginia’s constitutional mandate to public education and improve transportation — he no sooner reached the end of his term, in 1989, when the national economy took another tailspin.
State revenues nose-dived again, and Gov. Douglas Wilder, following Baliles, took it on. Wilder may have been a bit stylistically liberal — exuberance was true to his personality — but he was operationally conservative. He embraced traditional Virginia fiscal instincts.
So, faced with the latest economic turndown of the early 1990s and deteriorating fiscal conditions, Wilder resisted tax increases — making Virginia the only state in America to do so at that time.
Instead, Wilder called for less state spending — over and over again.
In January 1991, Wilder told the General Assembly, “The irresponsible fiscal fantasies of Washington will not take root here in Virginia.” He then asked the Legislature for authority to furlough state employees, as necessary, cut school funding and even abolish state agencies.
There were howls aplenty. Controversy ensued. But the projected shortfall in state revenue grew to more than $2 billion, and there was little-to-no political support for tax increases. Wilder sternly but calmly urged closer monitoring of state revenues.
But in that calm plea lay the nugget of a large, important idea: Let’s not do it this way anymore.
Let’s establish a cushion — a reserve fund — that would enable Virginia to weather economic difficulty with less political trauma and administrative upheaval.
That reserve fund became embedded in state law and so remains. It functionally amounts to a commitment to not respond on the fly, to avoid destabilizing choices and to not delude ourselves with the belief that the future will remain forever rosy.
It’s time to remind ourselves of that history, because rosy is back in town. Big time. Virginia finished its fiscal year on June 30 with almost $2.6 billion more in tax revenues than was forecast.
Good news sometimes creates perverse effects — particularly in the middle of a gubernatorial election.
One major-party candidate proposes all sorts of tax reductions. Look at all that money, he says.
The other major-party candidate proposes all sorts of new “investments.” Look at all that money, he says.
Yes, they are working basically off the same template but headed in different directions.
It amounts to the same threat, however: to immediately tap into a reserve fund meant to cushion Virginia in times of crisis. There will be regrets all over if the economy fails to hold up.
So, how about less on both fronts?
That may amount to excessive optimism, but Secretary of Finance Joe Flores has already offered a note of caution: that the next governor and General Assembly will encounter some stiff bills in the next two-year budget for public education and Medicaid.
It’s also been reported that both the state correctional department and the Virginia Employment Commission could be looking at some expensive fixes, too. Mental health will need money.