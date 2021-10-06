OPINION: Budget prudence and restraint

It’s time to remind ourselves of that history, because rosy is back in town. Big time. Virginia finished its fiscal year on June 30 with almost $2.6 billion more in tax revenues than was forecast.

Good news sometimes creates perverse effects — particularly in the middle of a gubernatorial election.

One major-party candidate proposes all sorts of tax reductions. Look at all that money, he says.

The other major-party candidate proposes all sorts of new “investments.” Look at all that money, he says.

Yes, they are working basically off the same template but headed in different directions.

It amounts to the same threat, however: to immediately tap into a reserve fund meant to cushion Virginia in times of crisis. There will be regrets all over if the economy fails to hold up.

So, how about less on both fronts?

That may amount to excessive optimism, but Secretary of Finance Joe Flores has already offered a note of caution: that the next governor and General Assembly will encounter some stiff bills in the next two-year budget for public education and Medicaid.