JUST SAYIN': A study of standards

Moreheads are farmers and Bradshaws are loggers, and that’s how it is. I had a few coal miners in there on my Mommy’s side, but the point is I proudly come from a long line of hardworking folks. Being around these, you pick up on little things here and there. Picture, if you will, a logging truck. You know those big metal things on the bed that stick straight up that hold the logs on? Do you know they have a name? They’re called standards. Ain’t that something? Things are held in place by standards, aren’t they? Let’s discuss.
When I returned to my humble abode after having been gone so long when I was sick, things were not held completely in place as I would have had them. My oldest son tried his best, God love him, as he’s the neatnik of our bunch, but he retreated back to college at some point and left the brothers to the daily manifestation of their brouhaha all over the house. Without his bossy direction, it appeared that things had gone south indeed. While no one was ever in danger, or without food or warmth, I will say only that things were not up to my standards.
Now if you know me very well, you know that that is really saying something , as my standards, compared to most, are pretty low. Keep the toilet clean and the sink free of dishes, and we’re doing pretty good. And those dishes have a 24-hour grace period, by the way. Lax as I am, I still spent my first few days home getting things back to my expectations.
The standards on the truck hold the logs in place, but what happens if there are no standards? Everything falls apart. What are some things we have standards about? Almost anything, I reckon. I tried for a second to think of something that isn’t open to conjecture, and I thought about the weather. Nope, even that is subject to standards; is it dry enough to bale yet? Is it too soon to plant? You get my drift. We all have standards about everything because standards are basically the same thing as expectations….or at least they’re cousins.
Let’s go to McDonald’s. It’s actually one of my favorites. I know it’s not healthy, but daggone if it don’t taste good. It’s fast; it’s cheap; it’s delicious! But it’s all about priorities. If you’re more into, you know, things like living a long time or feeling good, then this might not be for you. Standards of diet.
We all have standards about dress. One of my favorite movie lines: “Is this because I wore Crocs to Mom’s funeral? She was casual! She would’ve wanted it that way!” You ever see someone and your friend rolls their eyes because the other poor, unsuspecting person is either ostentatiously over-dressed or pitifully under-dressed, or whatever isn’t matching everyone else’s standards at the time? Sometimes you just realize your friend is petty, but sometimes you are just wincing with embarrassment for the other person. Just this morning, one son, who will remain nameless, thought he was dressed and ready for church. I had to ask him to change his shirt because it looked like it had been balled up inside a sweaty fist for a week. Wrinkled and disheveled are not up to my standards, but they were to his. However, there are others who would insist on ironing even the pillow cases. That’s above and beyond me.
Reminds me of the old adage about driving. The guy in front of you won’t speed up and he’s holding up traffic. The guy who just whizzed past you is a maniac! He needs to slow down! Whatever we are doing at the moment must be “just right,” right, Goldilocks? Of course when you put it like that, hopefully we all realize that at the very least, none of us is always right, certainly not little ole me.
So by whose standards do we go? Depends on the situation, I reckon, and we just gotta wing it and do what we think is right. Don’t worry, all you need to do is post whatever you’re doing on Facebook and someone will be sure to let you know if it’s wrong. Let’s just make sure we have some kind of standards in all areas, or we’ll have a mess indeed.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.