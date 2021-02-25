JUST SAYIN': A study of standards

The standards on the truck hold the logs in place, but what happens if there are no standards? Everything falls apart. What are some things we have standards about? Almost anything, I reckon. I tried for a second to think of something that isn’t open to conjecture, and I thought about the weather. Nope, even that is subject to standards; is it dry enough to bale yet? Is it too soon to plant? You get my drift. We all have standards about everything because standards are basically the same thing as expectations….or at least they’re cousins.

Let’s go to McDonald’s. It’s actually one of my favorites. I know it’s not healthy, but daggone if it don’t taste good. It’s fast; it’s cheap; it’s delicious! But it’s all about priorities. If you’re more into, you know, things like living a long time or feeling good, then this might not be for you. Standards of diet.

We all have standards about dress. One of my favorite movie lines: “Is this because I wore Crocs to Mom’s funeral? She was casual! She would’ve wanted it that way!” You ever see someone and your friend rolls their eyes because the other poor, unsuspecting person is either ostentatiously over-dressed or pitifully under-dressed, or whatever isn’t matching everyone else’s standards at the time? Sometimes you just realize your friend is petty, but sometimes you are just wincing with embarrassment for the other person. Just this morning, one son, who will remain nameless, thought he was dressed and ready for church. I had to ask him to change his shirt because it looked like it had been balled up inside a sweaty fist for a week. Wrinkled and disheveled are not up to my standards, but they were to his. However, there are others who would insist on ironing even the pillow cases. That’s above and beyond me.