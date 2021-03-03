OPINION: Governor candidates still up in the air

Our takeaway: Democrats aren’t really keen on McAuliffe’s comeback bid but don’t have a good option yet. McAuliffe’s numbers seem pretty weak. You’d think a former governor would be able to muster more than a quarter or a third of the vote. That said, you’d rather be McAuliffe than any of the other candidates right now. He’s got a lead, lots of money and lots of endorsements. Plus, he faces a divided field so doesn’t need a majority vote, just a plurality. It should be remembered that McAuliffe failed to win the nomination in 2009, then was the only candidate for the party nomination in 2013. Since then, the party’s base has shifted well to the left. McAuliffe, who fancied himself a friend of business (and natural gas pipelines), is not the natural candidate of the party’s left wing, which is why virtually all his press releases tout his “big and bold” proposals on one thing or another — as if those adjectives will placate the left. Unless and until his opponents coalesce around a single candidate, McAuliffe remains the candidate to beat, even if the party doesn’t seem especially excited about that at the moment.