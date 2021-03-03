OPINION: Governor candidates still up in the air

We’re still arguing about the 2020 election (heck, some people are still arguing about the Civil War), but it’s time to move on. This being Virginia, we have a new election coming at us in 2021.
Come November, we’ll vote on a new governor, along with a lieutenant governor and attorney general, plus all 100 seats in the House of Delegates.
We’re starting to get some polling on how things stand, so let’s chew on the first bones we’ve been thrown — two separate polls by YouGov and Christopher Newport University’s polling arm at the Wason Center for Civic Leadership.
The two polls have different numbers but both paint the same big picture — former Terry McAuliffe leads the Democratic field and state Sen. Amanda Chase leads the Republican field but neither is especially popular and neither should count the nomination as a certainty.
Let’s deal with the Democrats first.
YouGov ranked the candidates like this: Undecided 46%, McAuliffe 33%, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan 6%, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy 6%, Del. Lee Carter 5% and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax 4%.
CNU’s poll found: Undecided 49%, McAuliffe 26%, Fairfax 12%, Foy and McClellan both at 4%, Carter 1%.
Our takeaway: Democrats aren’t really keen on McAuliffe’s comeback bid but don’t have a good option yet. McAuliffe’s numbers seem pretty weak. You’d think a former governor would be able to muster more than a quarter or a third of the vote. That said, you’d rather be McAuliffe than any of the other candidates right now. He’s got a lead, lots of money and lots of endorsements. Plus, he faces a divided field so doesn’t need a majority vote, just a plurality. It should be remembered that McAuliffe failed to win the nomination in 2009, then was the only candidate for the party nomination in 2013. Since then, the party’s base has shifted well to the left. McAuliffe, who fancied himself a friend of business (and natural gas pipelines), is not the natural candidate of the party’s left wing, which is why virtually all his press releases tout his “big and bold” proposals on one thing or another — as if those adjectives will placate the left. Unless and until his opponents coalesce around a single candidate, McAuliffe remains the candidate to beat, even if the party doesn’t seem especially excited about that at the moment.
The main difference between these two polls is how much support Fairfax has — or doesn’t have. In terms of public activity, he’s been nearly silent compared to McAuliffe, McClellan and Foy, so it’s possible the CNU numbers simply reflect name recognition.
Onto the Republicans.
YouGov showed: Undecided 54%, Chase 19%, Pete Snyder 10%, former House Speaker Kirk Cox 6%, Merle Rutledge 5%, Glenn Youngkin 3%, Kurt Santini 1%, Sergio de la Pena less than 1%.
CNU: Undecided 55%, Chase 17%, Cox 10%, Snyder 6%, Youngkin3%, with no other candidate hitting 1%.
Our takeaway: Republicans are even more undecided than Democrats are. Chase has carved out a niche for herself — “Trump in heels” is the phrase many use — but is hardly a commanding presence. As with Democrats, the question is who emerges as the leading challenger. Cox brings establishment gravitas but that many not be a selling point with a lot of today’s Republicans. That’s where one of the candidates out of the business community might have an advantage. Wason Center Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo offers up this analysis: “The underlying friction between Chase’s fervent Trumpism and Cox’s Reagan Republican credentials could crack the party and open the door for Snyder or another contender.” This could be a defining race for Republicans nationally: What kind of Republican will emerge in the post-Trump era? Or are we really in a post-Trump era?