Their View: As access to alcohol evolves, there’s an even greater need to balance business and public safety

In another example, restaurants have had greater flexibility during the pandemic to operate outdoor dining spaces, with two key restrictions: operating hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and no live entertainment. But as circumstances have normalized in recent weeks, places are starting to stay open later and are considering extending their areas’ service until the 2 a.m. last call, with entertainment options. To do that, businesses first have to get permission from their localities, ensuring that community considerations such as noise and/or nearby residences will be addressed before going to ABC.

More adapting is coming. On July 1, seven new laws affecting ABC and its licensees went into effect, led by an extension of cocktails to go. Under direction of the General Assembly, ABC also is partnering with 40 stakeholders to study public safety issues associated with that policy. And within the past month, ABC opened its new state-of-the-art headquarters and distribution center in Hanover County, while starting a same-day delivery service within 5 miles of select stores.

“A lot of people didn’t feel comfortable going to the grocery store so they started having the product brought to their house,” Kirby said. “And that’s just really moved delivery of alcohol ahead by years.”

We’re all in favor of ways to keep pace with our modern economy and support Virginia businesses. But we also support ABC’s enforcement officers and their detailed efforts to keep Virginians safe. As access to alcohol evolves, there’s an even greater need to balance business and public safety concerns.