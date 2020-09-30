OPINION: How to redirect coal tax credits to research in Appalachian universities

Before we get to that, let’s review some fascinating big-picture facts that the auditors assembled. First, Virginia coal production peaked in 1990 and has declined ever since. It’s now about one-third of what it was then. That means it hasn’t mattered which party controls either the federal or state governments — coal didn’t decline under Democrats and rebound under Republicans; it’s declined under both. That’s because market forces, not political ideology, govern the coal market. Other forms of energy have simply become cheaper. We can see this most clearly in Virginia’s own energy production. In 2001, 51% of Virginia’s energy came from coal, 6% from natural gas. By 2018, 53% came from natural gas and just 10% from coal. Environmentalists don’t like the rise of natural gas because it’s also a fossil fuel (they’d prefer renewables), but natural gas has served to wage its own “war on coal.” Finally, there’s this: Virginia has just three coal-fired electric plants left, one of which will close in 2024, another in 2025. That will leave just the Virginia City plant in Wise County, which burns a mix of coal, coal waste and biomass.