Opinion: Upgrades, changes open county park for more visitors

Cheers go to the Washington County Park Authority for the recent improvements to the recreation areas at the county park on South Holston Lake.
The park opened for the season April 1 with numerous renovations and a new policy that finally reserves some spots in the campground for use by transient campers, according to a recent story by Carolyn R. Wilson in the Washington County News.
In the past, the campground’s 140 sites have usually been completely occupied by permanent renters — some of whom have held onto their sites for years, leaving none for people just coming for short visits.
But this year, at least 20 sites have been designated for use by temporary campers, with a 14-day limit on each visit. Fees are $50 a night for RVs and pop-up campers, with full hookups available, or $25 a night for tent campers, with picnic tables, grills and fire pits at each site and a community bathhouse.
“We were getting slack from residents saying they’d love to camp at the park, but there was never a spot available,” Ben Casteel, chairman of the park authority, told the newspaper. “People right here in Washington County couldn’t camp in their own park. This is a big change that will benefit many people.”
There also are seven picnic shelters available for rent, with prices of $35, $45 or $50 per use, depending on the shelter chosen for the event.
The story noted that, in addition to plumbing renovations, the electrical system at the park was updated to accommodate modern RVs requiring 50-amp service.
Another new feature is wireless internet access via Wi-Fi, available at all campsites and at other spots in the park. Casteel said he believes the Wi-Fi service makes the park more attractive for visitors.
There are a few among us who might frown on that idea — after all, isn’t camping supposed to be about getting away from the grind of daily life? But the reality is that many people do like to stay connected these days, even when they’re out enjoying nature. And their kids most definitely want to.
Changes to the park came after the park authority consulted with the Tennessee Valley Authority, which owns the land the park sits on, and the Washington County Board of Supervisors, said Jennifer Blankenship, secretary of the park authority.
“Not only are we offering outdoor recreational opportunities for more individuals, but we also are adding another lodging source for visitors traveling to our county to enjoy the Virginia Creeper Trail, Barter Theatre and other attractions in Washington County,” Blankenship said, referring to the new campsites for short-term visitors.
“I’m excited about the future of our park and the amenities we hope to add,” she told the newspaper.
Other plans include opening a small camp store in the park with limited groceries and other camping supplies.
“There was one at the park years ago, and we’d like to bring it back,” said Tony Fetty, the park authority manager. “We’re also totally redoing the tent camping area. Each site will have its own picnic table, grill and fit pit.”
An electronic entry gate also will be installed this year for increased security and “to make entering and exiting the park easier,” the story noted.
There are entry fees charged for day use of the park — $2 per car and $3 per boat, per day; and $25 for a car season pass, and $50 for a boat season pass (good from April 1 through the following March 31).
The park also will be open through October now, where in the past it closed at the end of September for the season.
For improved access, the park website (washcovaparkauthority.com) also has been upgraded and now allows people to check campsite and shelter availability and to make reservations and payments online.
The park also has a Facebook page with announcements and other up-to-date information.
Casteel said the changes this year represent the first phase of a new development plan that eventually will include more amenities and new programs for visitors.
“We’ve talked about hosting educational programs and the possibility of adding a splash pad and water park,” Casteel said.
The park’s day-use hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the season. The address is 19482 County Park Road, Abingdon.
These changes are good to see, and we hope people will take some time to enjoy this beautiful local resource.