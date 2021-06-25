JUST SAYIN': Things our parents said

When is it that you begin speaking as your parents? I don’t think there is a distinct line that is crossed. It happens gradually like falling asleep and then all at once you’re there. You’re old. You are your parents. You weren’t doing it before, but you most certainly are now. Here we are.

If we are going to determine that we talk like our elders, we have to remember how they talked. Remember when you were a little kid and the older men would always ask, “How many boyfriends you got?” I’m still not sure what the point of this line of questioning was but it was funny and pleasing to both the adult and child involved so, like shaking the sugar tree, where’s the harm? Did they ask little boys the same? I only know what I experienced.

Remember when they’d squeeze your knee? If you giggled it meant you “been stealing sugar.” Do people still do that? It was an innocent, fun little thing.

I don’t remember my dad doing these things, at least not to me. Maybe these fell under the category of things to say to those whom we don’t really know well. And he knew me too well to be bothered with the social formalities of elementary school age. What he did say all the time was, “Are you gonna make a farmer?”