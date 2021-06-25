JUST SAYIN': Things our parents said

When is it that you begin speaking as your parents? I don’t think there is a distinct line that is crossed. It happens gradually like falling asleep and then all at once you’re there. You’re old. You are your parents. You weren’t doing it before, but you most certainly are now. Here we are.
If we are going to determine that we talk like our elders, we have to remember how they talked. Remember when you were a little kid and the older men would always ask, “How many boyfriends you got?” I’m still not sure what the point of this line of questioning was but it was funny and pleasing to both the adult and child involved so, like shaking the sugar tree, where’s the harm? Did they ask little boys the same? I only know what I experienced.
Remember when they’d squeeze your knee? If you giggled it meant you “been stealing sugar.” Do people still do that? It was an innocent, fun little thing.
I don’t remember my dad doing these things, at least not to me. Maybe these fell under the category of things to say to those whom we don’t really know well. And he knew me too well to be bothered with the social formalities of elementary school age. What he did say all the time was, “Are you gonna make a farmer?”
I remember my dad asking that over and over throughout my life. When I ever did something good that he approved of, he would smile and announce it not as a question that time, but a statement: “I believe she’ll make a farmer.” There was no higher praise to be had. I beamed.
Later when I had children of my own, we would ask my boys, “You gonna make a farmer one day?” They learned the social cues and that the expected answer was yes. In reality the land is gone and none of them will be full-time farmers. But what did “make a farmer” mean? Someone who works every day no matter what? I’ve got some of those in my boys. Loggers and lawyers are opposite ends of the vocational spectrum but I reckon they both have to know what work is. Long hours is something they’ll all endure….like a farmer.
Some of the things I find myself saying like my parents makes me smile. When the boys need a good cussin’ I don’t have to look far for the right words as my father was a world-renowned yeller. Take your head by the ears and pull it….well you get it. Sometimes we all need a good reality check, right? I smile as I remember and wish I could share more but as I recall the phrases and times, they’re nearly all peppered with offense. It was different times.
Those Progressive commercials are the best. The ones where the guy is trying to keep people from turning into their parents? My favorite reminds me so much of my dad. The kid walks by with blue hair and the guy says, “We all see it….we alllll see it.” The others nearly spit out, “BLUE!” They can’t help themselves. SUCH a Daddy thing to do. Stating the obvious even at the most inappropriate times. Gotta love it. Maybe I’ll start doing it someday soon. Please try to stop me.
Sometimes the car ride is better with the radio. Last week as I drove through the canopied roads of our county, my mind was led to wander at these things. I realized I was driving slower than I used to, another hallmark of age, I suppose. One more example of turning into my parents. What a great thing to do.
